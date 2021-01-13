Grupo TMM Announces Changes in Its Organizational Structure

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTC:GTMAY, BMV:TMM, "TMM" or the "Company")), announced today that its Director of Finance and Administration, C.P. Carlos Pedro Aguilar Mendez, has left the Company to pursue other interests. His duties have been assumed by C.P. Luis Rodolfo Capitanachi Dagdug as of January 4, 2021.



Mr. Capitanachi has a degree in Public Accounting from ITESM in Córdova, Veracruz. He also has a diploma in Senior Management from IPADE and a master's degree in Financial Economic Engineering from La Salle University.

About Grupo TMM

Headquartered in Mexico City, Grupo TMM is a Mexican Maritime-management transportation and logistics Company. Through its branch offices and network of subsidiary companies, Grupo TMM provides a dynamic combination of Maritime services port management and logistics. For more information on Grupo TMM, please visit the company's website at www.grupotmm.com. The site offers Spanish/English language options.

TMM COMPANY CONTACT: AT DRESNER CORPORATE SERVICES: Luis Rodolfo Capitanachi, CFO David Gutierrez (investors, analysts, media) 011-52-55-5629-8866 312-780-7204 Luis.Capitanachi@tmm.com.mx dgutierrez@dresnerco.com Mauricio Monterrubio, Investor Relations 011-52-55-5629-8866 mauricio.monterrubio@tmm.com.mx



