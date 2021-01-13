Anang Chokshi Joins IncludeHealth as Chief Clinical Officer

Cincinnati, OHIO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IncludeHealth, a leader in musculoskeletal care and training, announced today that Anang Chokshi, PT, DPT, OCS, SCS has joined the company as Chief Clinical Officer (CCO). Chokshi joins IncludeHealth's executive team to provide clinical and technical expertise as IncludeHealth expands its portfolio of products. Most recently, Chokshi was Chief Clinical Officer at Reflexion Health, a company that pioneered the remote delivery of physical therapy through 3D cameras. Chokshi will be the first CCO in this role at IncludeHealth since its founding.

At IncludeHealth, Chokshi will focus on leading clinical applications, workflows, and partnerships for the Company. He will oversee the clinical strategy of product development and clinical implementation at the customer site as IncludeHealth continues to expand its technology into movement correction products related to IncludeHealth's partnership with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

"IncludeHealth's mission aligns with my passion for improving access to care by connecting patients to licensed clinicians via technology. Building clinically-focused technology platforms that are patient-centric bolsters the providers' capacity to rehabilitate the American healthcare landscape in the clinic, community and the home," said Anang Chokshi. "Assisting clinical professionals in providing alternative forms of treatment options for their patients by enabling the delivery of convenient and accessible care is a key learning from the pandemic, and thus essential when providing patient-focused care. IncludeHealth is creating a profound platform allowing clinicians to provide the right care, in the right place, at the right time. Pairing technology with care is the new frontier."

Chokshi comes to IncludeHealth as a double board certified orthopedic and sports therapist. His robust background in the clinical side of physical therapy builds on his layered career in the remote physical therapy technology space. Over the past decade, Chokshi has presented nationally at conferences regarding telehealth and clinical implementation of remote physical therapy. He holds a doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Michigan-Flint, and was an adjunct professor of physical therapy at Western University in Pomona, California.

"Anang's breadth of clinical, technological and personal experience is a true asset to IncludeHealth, especially as we expand our platform into movement correction," said Ryan Eder, founder of IncludeHealth. "A true pioneer in remote care, he will help reign in a new era of technology-enabled services, and thus we are thrilled to have Anang Chokshi join the Include family as we grow our platform."

IncludeHealth is an Ohio-based digital health & performance company delivering next-generation musculoskeletal care and training. The IncludePlatform pairs HIPAA-compliant cloud software with connected sensors and movement correction technology to quantify and qualify human performance. This unique pairing provides breakthrough capabilities to digitize delivery and lower the barriers to care. IncludeHealth's technology has been recognized with 28 international innovation and health awards, and is utilized in orthopedics, neuroscience, pediatric care, senior care, government, and general wellness. To learn more, visit includehealth.com and connect via Twitter (@includehealth) or LinkedIn (IncludeHealth, Inc.).

