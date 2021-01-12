Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carriage Services, Inc. to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the Virtual Sidoti Winter 2021 Investor Conference on January 13th

Globe Newswire  
January 12, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) today announced they are participating in the Virtual Sidoti Winter 2021 Investor Conference on January 13, 2021. Carriage Services has also released a new presentation which can be accessed through the Sidoti conference portal for registered participants and in the investor relations section of the Company's website: www.carriageservices.com.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 178 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 12 states.

For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email
InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

Source: Carriage Services, Inc.


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com