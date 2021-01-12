Stylitics Names Dan Schultze Vice President of Product

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stylitics ( https://stylitics.com/ ), the leading AI-powered visual merchandising and outfit recommendation platform, today announced the addition of Dan Schultze as the vice president of product. As the importance of e-commerce experiences gains velocity, Schultze will drive Stylitics' development of next-generation digital merchandising and shopping experiences for consumer brands and retailers.



"The 2020 holiday season saw the largest internet shopping day ever, and with the continued impact of the pandemic, all eyes are on e-commerce performance and digital shopper behaviors," said Rohan Deuskar, founder and CEO, Stylitics. "I am very excited to welcome Dan as a strategic expansion to our executive team during a time when we are accelerating our innovation and development of new digital shopping experiences that will drive e-commerce to the next level."

Schultze brings more than a decade of industry-leading experience in product and UX development to Stylitics. He joins the company from the venerable Girls Scouts of America, where he was the vice president of product, UX, and digital innovation and led the organization's substantial strategic investment in technology and the development of digitized experiences at scale.

Previously, Schultze was the vice president and head of UX and product design for the digital advertising platform, MediaMath, where he led the development of new and emerging front-end experiences. He also served as the vice president of digital products for New York Public Radio, where he developed a cross-device podcast platform. Before NYPR, he was the director of experience/head of UX for New York and New Jersey at McCann WorldGroup and worked on acclaimed projects with Microsoft, the U.S. Arm, USPS, and L'Oreal, among others. Schultze's work has been recognized with numerous industry awards for digital strategy, online campaigns, and game-related innovations by Cannes Lions, OMMA, and the Webby Awards.



"The basic core offering for any online retailer has just leveled up and digital merchandising and personalized styling solutions are now requisite for a modern retail approach," said Schultze. "I look forward to working with an exceptional team and top brands to bring new digital merchandising solutions and consumer experiences to omnichannel retailing."

Stylitics works with more than 100 iconic brands, including Ann Taylor, Bloomingdale's, Banana Republic, Chico's, Gap, Hanna Andersson, Kohl's, Loft, Macy's, Puma, and White House Black Market.

