Socrates.ai Names Zack Still as Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer

WOODSIDE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Socrates.ai, providers of the Employee Awesome Digital Conversation Hub, announced today that Zack Still has been promoted to the dual role of Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer, effective immediately. In this capacity, Still will support the growth, strategy and development of Socrates.ai solutions, reinforcing its forward-thinking approach to information and ongoing commitment to security.



Socrates.ai helps organizations address employee questions about pressing topics such as medical, health and wellbeing benefits, telecommuting and work from home guidelines, vacation and time off policies and expense reimbursement. Digital communications have become increasingly critical in today's workplace, with continued limitations on the options to walk down the hall and speak to HR or converse with a colleague across a cubicle wall. Powered by AI, the Socrates.ai solution makes relevant content accessible and approachable while ensuring alignment with compliance and regulatory requirements.

Still joined Socrates.ai in June 2019 as vice president, IT & Cloud Operations. Prior to that, he served as senior director of Information Technology at Foodsmart. Earlier in his career, Still spent nearly eight years at Castlight Health, working his way from senior systems administrator to director, IT Services. He got his start as a senior systems and integration consultant for Langtech. A resident of St. Paul, Minn., he holds a bachelor's degree in Neurobiology, Physiology and Behavior from UC Davis.

Socrates.ai CEO Randy Womack commented, "Zack is relentless in his passion to knock down walls and climb mountains for the Socrates.ai team. He's done an outstanding job the last year and a half, bringing significant expertise to our company and our customers. His contributions will be invaluable as we continue to scale our solutions and business."

Still shared, "I am extremely excited to take on this new opportunity. Our technology revolves around working smarter, and I welcome the chance to guide Socrates.ai's information and security strategies in that pursuit. We have a lot planned for 2021, and I'm ready to make it easier for employees around the world to get the answers they need."

To learn more about Still and the Socrates.ai team, visit socrates.ai/about/team.

About Socrates.ai

Socrates.ai builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time. Leveraging artificial intelligence to pull together the HR and benefits answers and information that employees need into the world's first Employee Awesome Digital Conversation Hub, Socrates.ai simplifies and transforms the entire experience, starting with HR and IT.

Since launching in 2017, Socrates.ai has raised more than $26 million in funding from leading venture capital firms and been named a Gartner "Cool" Vendor, Top 10 Virtual Assistant Solution Providers by CIO Magazine and Hot Startup by Business Insider, and one of six selected for Mercer's inaugural HRTech Incubator Program. To learn more, visit socrates.ai.





