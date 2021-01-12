Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Local On-Demand Delivery Platform Dada Now to Improve User Experience by Leveraging Smart Technologies

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform in China. By leveraging its industry-leading technology capabilities, Aurora Mobile will provide one-click login services to Dada Now rider's version of its APP to help Dada Now improve user experience and enhance account security.



Dada Now is the local on-demand delivery platform of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA). After six years of development including continuous technology iteration, Dada Now has built a comprehensive delivery system, consisting of last-mile delivery, chain merchants and order picking and fulfillment solutions, providing professional and efficient local on-demand delivery services to individuals and enterprises. Dada Now caters to the rapidly growing demands across various verticals by leveraging the flexibility and scalability of the crowdsourcing network. To date, Dada Now covers more than 2,600 cities and counties nationwide with over 10 million of average delivery orders per day.

Aurora Mobile launched JVerification, the one-click login and verification service that enable developers to quickly verify cellphone numbers without verification codes by integrating three major telecommunication operators in China. Now, the services cover more than 99.9% of mobile phone users in China. The function allows account management around user mobile phone numbers and improves user experience by helping them complete login or registration within only two seconds. In addition, the verification process is also fully encrypted to achieve better user security. Heading into the 5G era, the JVerification services, which are more efficient, convenient and secure, will likely become the "go-to" option for increasingly more end users.

Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will leverage JVerification services to streamline the user login and registration process for Dada Now rider's version, significantly enhancing user experience and account security while increasing user retention and conversion. The partnership with Dada Now is another notable example of the vast application potential of Aurora Mobile's powerful AI-driven push technology in various industries. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, fresh food e-commerce, online education, telecommunications, group-buying e-ecommerce and new energy vehicle sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Missfresh, 17zuoye, Beijing Unicom, Nice Tuan, Dongfeng Motor and other well-known companies.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

