Discover what it's really like working for Walmart with 'Life within a Big Box'

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Life within a Big Box: The Perspective of a 25-Year Retail Associate" (published by Archway Publishing) by Megan O'Hara offers her insider's perspective of the inner structure of Walmart and what it's like to work there as a 25-year employee.

Sharing an hourly associate's perspective, the book shows what it's like working for Walmart. O'Hara brings attention to some of the issues that plague the company, but also fun and camaraderie between the associates. Additionally, she highlights the hard work that goes on in the stores. The book takes place in 15 Walmart stores in five different states over a period of 25 years.

O'Hara hopes to give her readers "a better idea that Walmart is not as bad as everyone thinks. When they walk in the door of their local store, they will see it in a different light. I am hoping salaried management and CEOs who read this, know that what they decide affects us as hourly workers."

"Life within a Big Box" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Life-Within-Big-Box-Perspective/dp/1480897728.

About the Author

Megan O'Hara is an hourly associate with Walmart and has worked in 15 stores in five states for more than 25 years. Her role as a sales associate, department manager, support manager and customer service manager, gives her a broad base for behind-the-scenes knowledge, company insight, and personal experience with management, co-workers, and customers. She has recently stepped back into being a sales associate. She has four grown children, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild which has given her time to fill her passion for writing. "Life within a Big Box" is O'Hara's first published book.





