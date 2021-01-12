New historical thriller features intrigue, self-discovery and destiny through one woman's journey

MYSORE, India, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In "Nights of the Moonless Sky: A Tale from the Vijayanagara Empire" (published by Archway Publishing), a historical thriller of intrigue and self-discovery by N. S. Vishwanath, the widow of a 16th century South Indian patriarch must take control of her destiny in order to survive in an uncertain world.

The Vijayanagara Empire is in the throes of a succession struggle. Patriarch Rajanna has died. Aadarshini, his 22-year-old widow and mother of the heir to the majestic estate of Madhuvana, is slated to perform an ancient ritual in which a widow is cremated alive. Azam Khan is Rajanna's trusted bodyguard, left rudderless after the death of his master. Prabhakara Swami is the enigmatic temple priest who holds the strings that control the fates of others. The destinies of three conflicted characters intersect as each prepares to get what is coming to them.

"In Aadarshini, we have a kick-ass protagonist, with a quest that is reminiscent of the great heroes of historical fiction," Vishwanath says, adding that "The external genre is ‘woman-in-jeopardy thriller.' The internal genre is ‘worldview maturation' in which the protagonist matures from naiveté to worldliness in order to obtain her object of desire."

"Nights of the Moonless Sky" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Nights-Moonless-Sky-Vijayanagara-Empire/dp/1480895741.

"Nights of the Moonless Sky"

By N. S. Vishwanath

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 260 pages | ISBN 9781480895744

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 260 pages | ISBN 9781480895768

E-Book | 260 pages | ISBN 9781480895751

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

N. S. Vishwanath earned a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania. After a career in technology development, he recalibrated his compass to pursue his long-time interests in writing, music and history. He divides his time between the New York area and Mysore (a South Indian town with a splendorous history). More information can be found on his website: www.storytellervish.com.





Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment





Marketing Services Archway Publishing 844-669-3957 pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com