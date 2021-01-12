'The New Eugenics' examines the implications of various biotechnologies for humankind

BLOOMSBURG, Penn., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conrad B. Quintyn, Ph.D., explores how scientists seeking to repair "defects" in humans have ushered in the age of the new eugenics in his new book "The New Eugenics: Modifying Biological Life in the Twenty-First Century" (published by Archway Publishing).

The author argues that increasingly, scientists believe that improving the health, environment, and safety of humankind justifies the risks. The book encompasses many biotechnologies within the definition of the "new" eugenics because these technologies are used to "improve the stock," when the stock in this case are all humans. In addition to discussing the new genetics in terms of in vitro fertilization and PGD (preimplantation genetic diagnosis) like other researchers, Quintyn talks about other biotechnologies as well. Additionally, he includes animals in the new eugenics because the success, advances, techniques, and science of genetic engineering could not have occurred without using animals (and microorganisms, insects, plants) as model organisms.

"Scientific advancement, if not guided responsibly and with public input, can be detrimental to public safety," Quintyn states, continuing. "And, the public should ponder the dichotomy between scientific advancement and public safety. Or, are these two entities one and the same?"

"The New Eugenics" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, Barnes & Noble and Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/New-Eugenics-Modifying-Biological-Twenty-first/dp/1480899194.

"The New Eugenics"

By Conrad B. Quintyn, Ph.D.

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 424 pages | ISBN 9 9781480899193

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 424 pages | ISBN 9781480899209

E-Book | 424 pages | ISBN 9781480899216

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Conrad B. Quintyn is an associate professor of biological anthropology at Bloomsburg University, Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Baylor University and a Master of Arts and doctorate from the University of Michigan. He taught at Iowa State University and SUNY Oswego. He was a biological anthropologist for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency located on Hickam Air Force Base, Honolulu, Hawaii. His interests include forensic anthropology, worldwide postcranial variation, evolutionary biology, genetic engineering, medical genetics, the problem of species and the evolution of human diseases. Quintyn has previously published "The Existence or Non-existence of Race: Forensic Anthropology," "Human Origins: An Introduction" and "Evolutionary Theory, Genetics, and the Origins of Modern Morphology."

