New biography shares the story of John Barry Jr., a pilot part of the Fabled Fifteen during World War II

OAK ISLAND, N.C., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Barry III shares the true story of an example of a World War II romance that is filled with battle action, and is a personal look into the life and love of John Barry Jr., a man whose mantra was "Why Can't I" (published by Archway Publishing). The biography is a journey of discovery into a different and arguably more innocent time.

"Why Can't I" brings together all aspects of life of the personal accounts of a Navy fighter pilot flying off an Essex class carrier during WWII: romance, music, heroism and sacrifice. Using John Barry Jr.'s Navy journal, the 1918 Barry family photo album, his many yearbooks, his personal photo albums and letters home to his pin-up-girl wife, John Barry III was able to piece together the story of his father's time in the service.

"A poignant story of a boy who grows into manhood with an unmatched enthusiasm for life in spite of hard times, the Depression, an orphanage and WWII," the author says. "A must read for anyone who champions an underdog and believes in love."

"Why Can't I" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Why-Cant-John-Barry-III/dp/1480895598

"Why Can't I"

By John Barry III

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 242 pages | ISBN 9781480895584

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 242 pages | ISBN 9781480895591

E-Book | 242 pages | ISBN 9781480895607

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

John Barry III grew up in Pinehurst, N.C. He never knew his father Lt. John E. Barry Jr. a Naval Hellcat fighter pilot with the Carrier Air Group known as The Fabled Fifteen attached to the USS Essex CV-9. His father was KIA in the Pacific Theater north east of Mindanao one month before he was born. Today he has thrown out the anchor in Oak Island, North Carolina with his two English Labs, Pudge and Sister Boone.





