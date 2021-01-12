Two sisters seek true, lasting love despite the trials thrown in their way and people who threaten to drag them down

LOGAN, Australia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Once we went into lockdown with COVID-19, I was looking for things to do. I am not very good at art, so I just started to write down things that I thought of while going for my daily walks and within a couple of months, I decided to get my book published," Shay Clarke states. In "Two Ways to Love" (published by Balboa Press AU), she tells the story of two sisters who face different challenges but both seek true, lasting love despite the trials thrown in their way and people who threaten to drag them down.

Bella wanted to be accepted and loved for who she was on the inside. People only seemed to see her for how she spoke. Her mother rejected her, and her sisters treated her as if she had a disease. Bella did everything she was told and fought to be accepted by her family and to have friends. Just as she thought she had conquered her disabling shyness, she found another person wanting to knock her down, and this time it was her mother-in-law.

Sam was the younger sister, and both girls had huge hearts. Sam did not have the patience to put up with other people's interference and made moves to rectify it. Would she find love after her divorce? Sam went on a mission to find herself, but found a lot more in her travels.

"This book touches on spirituality, having hope and faith without the reader feeling like they are being lectured. Most people love a good romance story and a struggler finding happiness," Clarke says. "The overall theme of this book is patience and tolerance, and the pain children can go through that they have no control over."

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Clarke answers, "Hopefully they will learn about patience and empathy, putting yourself in someone else's shoes, just because someone has and issue, physical or emotional, it doesn't mean they can't change their lives." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/816899-two-ways-to-love

"Two Ways to Love"

By Shay Clarke

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 106 pages | ISBN 9781504323949

E-Book | 106 pages | ISBN 9781504324038

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Shay Clarke lives in Queensland, Australia and loves to travel. She has been married and has four children who has kept her busy for the last 30 years.

