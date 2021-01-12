New book offers wisdom into Buddhist teachings that allow understanding of Dharma, lessen suffering and invite happiness

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Three days before the spring festival of 2015, I was invited to give a lecture on the Buddha's teaching under the statue of the ThousandHand Guan Yin Bodhisattva (also known as Avalokiteśvara) in Yuanjue Temple in Hengyang, Hunan Province. In front of me, I saw many sad faces with affliction and confusion, I deeply felt their sorrow, and it saddened me. At that moment, I firmly believed in my heart that this trip back to China would carry a profound meaning with a sense of mission for the homeland," Venerable Master Jing Guang states.

Translated by The Four Noble Truths Buddhist Society, English Translation Committee, the author's book titled "Living with Positive Energy: Let Love Flow" (published by Balboa Press AU) gives people an illuminating guide to the Dharma, and through his comprehensive teaching and by reflecting on their lives, they can transcend their habitual response mode, to improve their relationships with others, to live a life that is free from suffering and fear, and to have a happy life with positive energy — let love flow.

The contents of this book are centered on the teachings of the Four Noble Truths. It relies on the right view of the Four Noble Truths: be kind to the relationships in the mundane world and to walk on the path of human-heavenly realm. After seeing clearly, one may enter the Dharma-stream. Relying on the teachings on the Four Noble Truths, one may be able to lessen the sufferings, further eradicate sufferings, and walk towards the path of liberation. Finally, one may rely on the teachings of the Dharma of the Four Noble Truths to reach the total cessation of dukkha, attain the liberation of mind, accomplish perfect enlightenment, and thus reach the ultimate perfection of Buddhahood.

"In today's world, people have to deal with many pressures in their lives, especially in relationship. This book provides the insight from the Buddha's teaching to address the root problems of relationships," the author says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answers, "To clearly understand the true fact of life, all phenomena arising and ceasing simultaneously, there is nothing we can hold onto, so that we can let go of our cravings and stop projecting our own needs to people around us." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/793694-living-with-positive-energy

"Living with Positive Energy: Let Love Flow"

By Venerable Master Jing Guang

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 164 pages | ISBN 9781504322508

E-Book | 164 pages | ISBN 9781504322683

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Venerable Master Jing Guang graduated with a philosophy major from the National Taiwan University. He was the founder of The Original Buddhism Ming-He Lecture Hall, and currently serves as the guidance master of The Four Noble Truths Buddhist Society. His footprints covered all over Taiwan, mainland China, Singapore, Malaysia, Silicon Valley of the United States, Australia and others. More than 5,000 people participated and benefited from the Venerable's teaching.





