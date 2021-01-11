Vishay Intertechnology to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year 2020 Results on Tuesday, February 9

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE:VSH), will release its results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Tuesday, February 9, 2020.



A conference call to discuss Vishay's fourth quarter and full year financial results is scheduled for Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877 589-6174 (+1 706-643-1406, if calling from outside the United States) and the access code is 4219657.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 24. The telephone number for the replay is +1 855-859-2056 (+1 404-537-3406, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 4219657.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's expected fourth quarter revenues, and gross margins are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "intend," "could," "should," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Results for the fourth fiscal quarter will only be known with certainty when the Company completes its accounting for the quarter. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Peter Henrici

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

+1-610-644-1300







