Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation Fully Fund $200,000 Match for Wildfire Relief

Cheyenne Wyoming, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation have fully funded its $200,000 pledge towards the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming. These funds will continue to provide disaster relief for victims of the devastating 2020 Colorado and Wyoming wildfire season. Blue and the Blue Foundation matched every dollar raised, up to $200,000, which resulted in over $437,000 raised over two months. All raised funds are designated to stay local to help support people in Colorado and Wyoming communities.

"Blue's vision is to be a community partner wherever we are. In a year like 2020, there were extraordinary opportunities to be a strong partner. The 2020 wildfire season wreaked havoc throughout our Colorado and Wyoming communities that will take years to recover from. It is our wish that these funds help play a role in the recovery," says Stephanie Teubner, CEO of Blue Federal Credit Union. "We were honored to partner with the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming to reach those in the most need directly. Being there for our members and communities is what both Blue and the Red Cross do best."

The funds raised will assist with all fire recovery efforts from the entire 2020 fire season. However, three fires will be the primary focus, Cameron Peak, East Troublesome and the Mullen Fire. The Cameron Peak Fire is the largest in Colorado state history and the East Troublesome Fire is the second largest. Both fires were fully contained in December of 2020 but only after burning over 400,000 acres of land and destroying over 500 structures. The Mullen Fire in Southern Wyoming burned over 175,000 acres before being contained. The Red Cross has cumulatively provided over 39,000 overnight shelter stays to people in hundreds of hotel rooms. Alongside community partners, the Red Cross served over 31,000 meals. The disaster response was supported by 165 disaster workers both on the ground and virtually to provide support for those impacted by both fires.

"We're so thankful for Blue Federal Credit Union and the Blue Foundation for its commitment to the Red Cross through its gifts to support disaster relief towards our communities impacted by our devastating fires," said Gino Greco, Chief Executive Officer, American Red Cross Colorado & Wyoming Region. "Those gifts directly help support individuals who were evacuated and were provided with lodging, food, mental and medical services and so much more. Having incredible community partners like Blue and the Blue Foundation, allow us to do the work that matters most when people are in need."

The $200,000 wildfire relief match, Blue's second $200,000 fundraising match of 2020, was approved by the Board of Directors of both Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation within days. The desire to help with wildfire relief efforts grew in importance when the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires threatened Blue's branch in Granby, Colorado.

Attachments





Michele Bolkovatz Blue Federal Credit Union 3079961130 michele.bolkovatz@bluefcu.com