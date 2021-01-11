Idera Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Conferences

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) today announced that it will provide a company outlook for 2021 at upcoming conferences.



"2021 represents a pivotal inflection point for Idera, one in which we anticipate that data soon to be available from our ILLUMINATE program will show that tilsotolimod, the most advanced TLR9 agonist therapy in development, can offer meaningful alternatives to patients suffering from advanced anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma and, potentially, colorectal cancer," stated Vincent Milano, Idera's Chief Executive Officer. "We're looking forward to sharing topline response data from ILLUMINATE-301 late in this quarter and a data update from ILLUMINATE-206 in the third quarter of the year."

Continued Mr. Milano, "Our entire team is driven by our goal of making a difference for patients and is unified in its persistence to help ensure the quality of our clinical results, NDA and commercial readiness, and a strong financial outlook that includes existing cash that is expected to take us into the first quarter of 2022. We have confidence that this is the year Idera will deliver on its long history of innovative science and begin to turn that history into a business reality."

The Company plans to share further corporate and ILLUMINATE program updates at the following conferences in January:

39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 11-14, 2021

Presentation on January 13, 2021, 3:40 pm EST



H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference, January 11-14, 2021

Pre-recorded conversation available January 11, 2021, 6:00 am EST



About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Harnessing the approach of the earliest researchers in immunotherapy and the company's vast experience in developing proprietary immunology platforms, Idera's development program is focused on priming the immune system to play a more powerful role in fighting cancer, ultimately increasing the number of people who can benefit from immunotherapy. Idera also continues to focus on the acquisition, development, and ultimate commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications characterized by small, well-defined patient populations with serious unmet needs. To learn more about Idera, visit www.iderapharma.com.

