NeuBase Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 11, 2021 6:00am   Comments
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) ("NeuBase" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines, announced today that Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will present a corporate overview during the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference, which is being held from January 11 - 14, 2021. A webcast of the on-demand presentation will be available beginning today at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time and archived on the NeuBase website, www.neubasetherapeutics.com.  

About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines. NeuBase's designer PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the source by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

NeuBase Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
OP: (617) 430-7576

NeuBase Media Contact:
Cait Williamson, Ph.D.
LifeSci Public Relations
cait@lifescipublicrelations.com
OP: (646) 751-4366


