Editas Medicine Announces Transition of Chief Scientific Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that its Chief Scientific Officer, Charles Albright, Ph.D., is stepping down from the Company on January 15 to pursue another opportunity. A search is underway to find a successor to Dr. Albright.



"On behalf of the entire Editas team, I sincerely thank Charlie for his many contributions in pioneering the field of genomic medicine. Charlie has been instrumental in building our scientific organization, defining our programs, and advancing our pipeline. We wish him all the best as he pursues his new role," said Cindy Collins, President and Chief Executive Officer, Editas Medicine.

"I have greatly enjoyed working alongside the extremely talented team here at Editas Medicine. Together, we advanced the revolutionary CRISPR gene editing system into a pipeline of experimental medicines," said Dr. Albright. "I look forward to watching Editas Medicine's successes continue in the future, developing many transformative medicines for people in great need."

About Editas Medicine

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "should," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of the Company's product candidates; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products and availability of funding sufficient for the Company's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" included in the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.





Contacts: Media Cristi Barnett (617) 401-0113 cristi.barnett@editasmed.com Investors Editas Medicine Investor Relations (617) 401-9052 ir@editasmed.com