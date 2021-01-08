Market Overview

Mohawk Group Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

Globe Newswire  
January 08, 2021 4:21pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) ("Mohawk" or the "Company") the tech-enabled e-commerce consumer product company, today announced its upcoming investor conference schedule. The Company will participate in two conferences during the month of January. The times and webcast links are detailed below.

2021 ICR Conference
The Company will be presenting at the 2021 ICR Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 1:30 pm Eastern Standard Time. The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet at https://icrinc.touchcast.com/showtime/icr-conference/embed/62beb959-3702-ae90-186c-59aa45674939 and can also be accessed https://ir.mohawkgp.com/investor-relations. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference
The Company will be presenting at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:30 am Eastern Standard Time. The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/mwk/2079066 and can also be accessed https://ir.mohawkgp.com/investor-relations. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc.
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries ("Mohawk"), is a rapidly growing technology-enabled consumer products company that uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. Mohawk predominantly operates through online retail channels such as Amazon and Walmart. Mohawk has eleven owned and operated brands: hOme, Vremi, Xtava, Truweo, Holonix, Aussie Health, Mueller, Pursteam, Pohl and Schmitt, Spiralizer, and RIF6. Mohawk sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances (i.e., dehumidifiers and air conditioners), beauty-related products and, to a lesser extent, consumer electronics. Mohawk was founded on the premise that if a company selling consumer packaged goods was founded today, it would apply artificial intelligence and machine learning, the synthesis of massive quantities of data and the use of social proof to validate high caliber product offerings as opposed to over-reliance on brand value and other traditional marketing tactics.


Investor Contact:
Ilya Grozovsky, Mohawk Group
ilya@mohawkgp.com
917-905-1699

