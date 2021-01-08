Mohawk Group Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) ("Mohawk" or the "Company") the tech-enabled e-commerce consumer product company, today announced its upcoming investor conference schedule. The Company will participate in two conferences during the month of January. The times and webcast links are detailed below.



2021 ICR Conference

The Company will be presenting at the 2021 ICR Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 1:30 pm Eastern Standard Time. The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet at https://icrinc.touchcast.com/showtime/icr-conference/embed/62beb959-3702-ae90-186c-59aa45674939 and can also be accessed https://ir.mohawkgp.com/investor-relations. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

The Company will be presenting at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:30 am Eastern Standard Time. The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/mwk/2079066 and can also be accessed https://ir.mohawkgp.com/investor-relations. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

