Matthews International Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
January 08, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (Nasdaq GSM: MATW) today announced plans to release its first quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its outlook. Participating in the call will be Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and CEO, and Steven F. Nicola, Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call
Friday, January 29, 2021
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: 201-689-8471
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.matw.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference call until Friday, February 12, 2021. To listen to the archived call, dial 412-317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13714922, or access the webcast replay at www.matw.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Matthews International Corporation

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands and provide value. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures and distributes marking, coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions. The Company has approximately 11,000 employees in more than 25 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

Matthews International Corporation
Corporate Office
Two NorthShore Center
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5851
Phone: (412) 442-8200		      
  Contact: Steven F. Nicola William D. Wilson
    Chief Financial Officer Senior Director
    and Secretary Corporate Development


