Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: "LAMR") will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26, 2021. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.
Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:
All Callers:
1-334-777-6991 or 1-800-338-4880
Passcode:
65248056
Replay:
1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode:
31632466
Available through Friday March 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time