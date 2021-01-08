Paya to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

ATLANTA, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced that Jeff Hack, Paya CEO is scheduled to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 15, 2021 at 10:00am EST.



The presentation will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "Events & Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at investors.paya.com.

About Paya

Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow.

Paya is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "PAYA." The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH and Dallas, TX.

