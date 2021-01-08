Immune Regulation to Present at the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LONDON AND NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immune Regulation, LTD, announced today that the company will give a corporate overview at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14 at 7:30 a.m. EST.



Group CEO Jonathan Rigby will present information relating to the Company's immune resetting therapeutics, ‘1104 and ‘1805, that are in clinical development to treat allergic and autoimmune diseases. For a copy of the presentation, please email Marylyn Rigby at Marylyn.rigby@immuneregulation.com.

About Immune Regulation

Immune Regulation Limited is a US and UK based clinical stage biotechnology company, pioneering new technologies for regulating and resetting the immune system and developing novel first-in-class therapies for allergic and autoimmune diseases. Immune Regulation's first-in-class immune resetting therapies have demonstrated unique efficacy and safety in pre-clinical and human studies without suppressing the immune system.

For more information visit: https://immuneregulation.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements, being statements made in the announcement that are not historical fact. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words including "anticipate", "may", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "expect" and words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this announcement. The forward-looking statements speak only to the date of this announcement. Neither the Company, nor any shareholder, affiliate, employee, adviser or representative of the Company shall be under any obligation to, and all of those persons expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.

Company Contact

Jonathan Rigby, Group CEO

+1-510-589-3268

jonathan.rigby@immuneregulation.com

Media Contact

Monica Rouco Molina, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1-929-469-3850

mroucomolina@lifescicomms.com



