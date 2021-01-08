Art Coviello to Join Identity Defined Security Alliance Webinar Series Hosted by Focal Point and SecZetta

DENVER, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral education and resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, has announced details of the next live webinar in its member series. Presented by Focal Point and SecZetta, "Beyond the Pandemic: A decade of identity evolution forced into one chaotic year. What's next?" will bring together experts to discuss how resilience in the face of IT adversity was the catalyst for security innovation in 2020, and the future of enterprise identity and risk management.



WHEN: Thursday, January 14th, 2021, Noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT.

Topics covered will also include third-party management strategies through integration of key technologies that comprise the core components of a Zero Trust architecture. As well as how investments in technology and integrations between those technologies can support a dispersed workforce comprised of employees, non-employees and non-humans.

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources.

