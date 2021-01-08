OraSure Technologies Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Date

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. EDT (7:00 a.m. PDT) on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The record date for the Meeting will be March 26, 2021. Only stockholders of record as of the close of business on the record date will be entitled to vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting, or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) of the Meeting. This will be a completely virtual meeting, conducted as a live webcast. Further details regarding the Meeting will be provided at a later date.



About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure's portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician's offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers.

For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.

Investor Contacts:

Sam Martin, Argot Partners

212-600-1902

OraSure@argotpartners.com

Roberto Cuca, Chief Financial Officer

(610) 882-1820

investorinfo@orasure.com



