Elucida Oncology to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elucida Oncology, a biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy, announced today that Geno Germano, CEO and President of Elucida Oncology, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:35 a.m. EST.



Mr. Germano will provide an overview of Elucida Oncology's novel ultra-small C'Dot drug delivery platform and how it is designed to address the limitations of antibody-drug-conjugates and more traditional drug carriers. The company's C'Dot-Drug-Conjugates, or CDCs, are novel therapeutics formulated to substantially improve the delivery of a broad range of cancer drugs preferentially to tumor cells in the body, with the potential for markedly lower systemic exposure due to their unique Target or Clear™ properties.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the News & Media section of the company's website. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the conference.

Mr. Germano will also participate at BIO Partnering @ JPM from January 11-15, 2021. Elucida will hold virtual one-on-one meetings throughout this event.

Elucida Oncology, Inc., is a biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy with its first-in-class, ultra-small C'Dot drug delivery platform. The company's C'Dot-Drug-Conjugates, or CDCs, are novel therapeutics formulated to substantially increase the concentration of highly potent drugs in difficult to treat tumors with minimal systemic exposure due to their unique Target or Clear™ properties. CDCs are designed to enable precise tumor targeting and deep tumor penetration resulting in enhanced efficacy with reduced off-target toxicity, thereby addressing the limitations of antibody-drug-conjugates and more traditional drug carriers. For more information on Elucida Oncology, Inc., please visit www.elucidaoncology.com.

