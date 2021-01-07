5G Americas Board Re-elects AT&T's Igal Elbaz as Chairman

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless cellular industry trade association, 5G Americas, today announced Igal Elbaz, Senior Vice President, Wireless and Access Technology of AT&T has been re-elected to serve as Chairman of the 5G Americas Board of Governors for 2021. Barbara Baffer, Vice President of Government and Industry Relations for Ericsson, has been elected to the role of Treasurer.



"In his first year at the helm, Igal provided significant dynamic leadership for 5G Americas through the shocking global challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas. "As we steer through the storm, his and Barbara's vast technology, regulatory and industry experience will help 5G Americas continue to progress mobile communications throughout North, Central and South America."

Said Elbaz, "I continue to be honored to serve as the Chairman of the 5G Americas Board of Governors. Our industry has taken on an increasingly central role in the lives of people throughout the Americas and the world, as patterns of work, education and mobility have greatly shifted since COVID-19 emerged. 5G Americas has an important industry leadership role to play and remains committed to turning technologies into real solutions in a continuous cycle of innovation."

Barbara Baffer has been with Ericsson for 30 years working in a number of different roles and is currently the Vice President of Government & Industry Relations, where she is focused on Ericsson's regulatory and legislative advocacy efforts as well as leading the government and industry relations team and activities in Washington DC. In addition to 5G Americas, she holds leadership positions in numerous tech-related industry associations.

Baffer commented, "Having been part of the 5G Americas industry leading efforts for many years, I am pleased to continue in helping leaders understand how wireless technologies are essential in keeping people, data, and things stay connected. We enter a time of change throughout the industry and 5G Americas will play an important leadership role in the wireless industry as 5G reaches its full potential."

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization's mission is to facilitate and advocate for the advancement and transformation of LTE, 5G and beyond throughout the Americas. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at 5G Americas website and Twitter .

5G Americas' Board of Governors Members include AT&T, Cable & Wireless, Ciena, Cisco, CommScope, Crown Castle, Ericsson, Intel, Mavenir, Nokia, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung, Shaw Communications Inc., T-Mobile US, Inc., Telefónica, VMware and WOM.

Contact:

5G Americas

Viet Nguyen

+1 206 218 6393

Viet.Nguyen@5GAmericas.org



