Dynasil Appoints Militram Futuristic Technologies to Target Israel's Fast Growing Industrial, Commercial and Military Segments

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynasil Corporation of America ("Dynasil" or the "Company"), a leading developer and manufacturer of optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for homeland security, medical and industrial markets, today announces that it has appointed Militram Futuristic Technologies of Israel to pursue the growing demand in Israel's industrial, commercial and military segments.



"This is an important development for each of the Dynasil subsidiaries being able to serve the growing demands of the commercial, industrial, defense and military segments in Israel," said Peter Sulick, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Dynasil. "It makes Dynasil's deep-rooted expertise in optical materials, components, coatings, scintillation and detection solutions, and radiation detection and imaging, accessible to Israeli companies – both in government and industry."

Dynasil's manufacturing operations in the US will extend Militram and its customers in Israel the use of U.S. FMF/FMS congressional funding for the Israeli systems market.

Militram Futuristic Technologies will represent products and solutions from Dynasil Fused Silica (DFS), Evaporated Metal Films (EMF Corp.), Hilger Crystals, and Optometrics. Dynasil joins an exclusive club of world-leading photonics companies represented by Militram in Israel.

About Dynasil

Dynasil Corporation of America develops and manufactures optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. Combining world-class expertise in research and materials science with extensive experience in manufacturing and product development, Dynasil is commercializing products including dual-mode radiation detection solutions for Homeland Security and commercial applications and sensors for non-destructive testing. Dynasil has an impressive portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents. The Company is based in Newton, MA, with additional operations in MA, MN, NY, NJ and the United Kingdom. More information about the Company is available at www.dynasil.com.

About Militram

Militram is a leading solution provider of high-tech, leading-edge components, systems, sub systems and equipment. It is Israel's largest and oldest representative company in electro optics with broad reach in both industrial and large military programs. It has the systems knowledge to support large military, airborne and space programs as well as highly qualified high-level personnel to support them.

