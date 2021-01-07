Loop Insights Appoints Danny Spataro as Sr. Director of Sales, Sports, and Entertainment, to Support the Rapid Growth of the Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (OTCQB:RACMF) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue management for the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Danny M Spataro as Sr. Director of Sales, Sports, and Entertainment, effective January 11th.



Spataro Brings Over 15 Years Of Sales and Marketing Experience to Loop Insights, Including Roles In Collegiate and Professional Sports

Danny joins Loop Insights with over 15 years of sales experience in collegiate athletics, professional sports, and SaaS. Danny spent 11 years with Learfield IMG College, highlighted by sales leadership roles serving Texas A&M, Arizona, Penn State, Northwestern, and Harvard. Danny left Learfield IMG College to work with Fenway Sports Management, the parent company of the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football, and New England Sports Network. After Fenway, Danny spent time at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (SMI), part of the NASCAR circuit. Spataro's last three years have been highlighted by successful tenures at technology giant Oracle Corporation and most recently SSB. Danny brings a wealth of sales and technology experience to Loop Insights that will greatly benefit the team moving forward.

Danny Spataro stated: "I am extremely eager to get started with the Loop Insights team. Since I first became aware of the company, Loop has continued to achieve major milestones and established itself as a trailblazer in the venue management space, particularly when it comes to sports and entertainment. The power of Loop's technology offers a number of direct applications that I believe will be incredibly beneficial to major industries as they modernize their methods of managing and engaging with their customers."

Loop CEO, Rob Anson stated: "Danny's sales background and experience working with both collegiate and professional sports organizations are a perfect fit for Loop as we continue to gain traction following the successful deployment of two venue bubbles protecting NCAA players, coaches, and staff at the Gulf Coast Showcase and Vegas Main Event in 2020. We are fortunate to have Danny join the team and we look forward to the many opportunities that await the company in 2021 as we continue to expand our reach and demonstrate the capabilities of our venue management platform."

Loop Insights to Launch ‘The Loop Experience' Podcast, Featuring Industry Leaders, Stakeholders, and Technical Experts

The Company has also announced ‘The Loop Experience' podcast is set to launch on January 21, 2021. The Loop Experience will feature partners, industry leaders, technical experts, and members of the Loop team as they discuss the latest industry trends, company updates, and will provide access to behind the scene insights and progress updates.

This Press Release Is Available On The Loop Insights Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion And Management Engagement https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights/forums/discussion

About Loop Insights

About Loop Insights: Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop's products and services are backed by Amazon's Partner Network and sold through the TELUS IoT Marketplace.

For more information, please contact:

Loop Insights Inc. LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ LoopInsights T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4 Twitter: @ LoopInsights E: ir@loopinsights.ai LinkedIn: @ LoopInsights

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward looking statements or information, including statements regarding Loop's business and technology; the ability of Loop to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Loop's technology; and the viability of Loop's business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



