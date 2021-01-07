Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New fictional memoir discusses author's odd experiences with her former husband, his sexual identity issues and his family

Globe Newswire  
January 07, 2021 2:07am   Comments
Share:

BALTIMORE, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fictionalized memoir of Christine Holly's life, "Crude Awakening" (published by Archway Publishing) shares the story of a conservative, Eastern Shore woman who marries into a presumed wholesome Christian farming family, only to discover she's surrounded by dysfunction and fetishes.

 

When the naïve young woman relocates to Oklahoma to begin her life as a dutiful farm wife, she discovers that not all is as wholesome as the little white churches and local county fairs make things seem. In time she finds herself a stranger in a strange land, aligned with a family with strange attitudes and deviant secrets.

 

"It has elements of fiction, though it is based on actual events. While it's a story of survival, it is also a story of the author's own self-discovery," Holly says, advising readers that "A person should take time to know everything about a person before they marry them — as well as know everything about themselves."

 

"Crude Awakening" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Crude-Awakening-Christine-Holly/dp/1480895539.

 

"Crude Awakening"

By Christine Holly

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 188 pages | ISBN 9781480895546

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 188 pages | ISBN 9781480895539

E-Book | 188 pages | ISBN 9781480895553

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Christine Holly lives in Eastern Maryland. She's embarked on a new life, with a new career, new pets, and a new attitude toward living.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment 


Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
844-669-3957
pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com