Peptomyc Board of Directors appoints Giacomo Di Nepi as Chairman of the Board

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peptomyc S.L., a biotech company specialized in the development of protein and peptide therapeutics targeting the Myc oncoprotein for cancer treatment, announces today that has appointed veteran pharma and biotech executive Giacomo Di Nepi as Chairman of the Board.



Mr. Di Nepi has accumulated nearly 40 years of global experience in the Healthcare sector. His career started with 16 years at McKinsey & Company, where he was a Partner and Core Leadership member of the Global Pharmaceutical Practice, followed by 11 years at Novartis where he held a number of executive roles, including CEO of Novartis Italy and Global Head of the Infectious Diseases, Transplantation and Immunology Global Business Unit and member of the Global Pharma Executive Committee. He subsequently served as CEO of Takeda Europe starting in 2006. In 2009, he started and substantially grew the European operations of InterMune, and launched the blockbuster rare disease product Esbriet® (pirfenidone), until InterMune purchase for USD 8.3bn and integration with Roche in 2015. Then, in 2016, Mr. Di Nepi became CEO of Polyphor in Switzerland and led the company bringing two products to Phase III and successfully raising over CHF 200m – including a CHF 155m IPO, which was the largest primary biotech IPO in Switzerland in the previous 10 years. He was recently appointed as Senior Advisor for Health Care Private Equity in Europe by KKR and is a Non-Executive Director at Geneuro, NTC and Zambon. He is also an advisor to Handicap International.

Laura Soucek, CEO of Peptomyc, says: "We are delighted to have Giacomo joining us. His impressive track record in the Healthcare sector, together with his experience in different executive and Board roles at some of the most prestigious pharma and biotech companies worldwide, represent a huge new asset for our company. I am confident that Giacomo will significantly contribute to the success of our project and bring a new and valuable point of view to the table."

"I am extremely happy and honored to join Peptomyc", said Giacomo Di Nepi. "I believe Peptomyc has a strong team and a breakthrough technology that could provide a radical innovation in oncology, and deliver major therapeutic benefit to the patients suffering from several types of cancer and substantial and sustained value creation to its shareholders. This is a particularly exciting moment to join the company, as it is now entering the clinical stage with its lead compound, OMO103 - with the first patient expected to be recruited in a Phase I/II trial in Q1 2021."

About Peptomyc

Peptomyc (www.peptomyc.com) is a spin-off from VHIO – the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology – and ICREA – the Catalan Institute of Research and Advanced Studies –, founded in December 2014 in Barcelona, Spain. The company is focused on the development of innovative cell penetrating peptides (CPPs) targeting the Myc oncoprotein for cancer treatment.

