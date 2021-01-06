Market Overview

Tricida to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 06, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) today announced that it will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11:50 am PT / 2:50 pm ET. Gerrit Klaerner, Ph.D., Tricida's Founder, President and CEO, will provide a company overview, business update and progress on the company's key initiatives.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Tricida website at IR.Tricida.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD. There are no FDA-approved treatments for chronic metabolic acidosis, a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States.

For more information about Tricida, please visit www.Tricida.com.

Contact:
Jackie Cossmon, IRC
Tricida, Inc.
Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications
IR@Tricida.com


