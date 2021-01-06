SmileDirectClub to Participate in Upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC), the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced that management will present at the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, held virtually, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. ET.



The audio portions of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed in the "Events and Presentations" section at https://investors.smiledirectclub.com. An archived replay will be available on the website for approximately 30 days following the event.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) ("SmileDirectClub") is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to its affordable, premium oral care products line. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

