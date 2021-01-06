Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
January 06, 2021 2:00pm   Comments
Share:

Atlanta, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI, ", Company", )) today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share.  The dividend is payable on February 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 20, 2021.

About Acuity Brands  
Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We design, manufacture, and bring to market innovative products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications.  Based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, we are powered by approximately 11,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

# # # # #

Company Contact:                                      
Pete Shannin             
Acuity Brands, Inc.    
(770) 860-2873                      
Pete.Shannin@acuitybrands.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com