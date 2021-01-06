Market Overview

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates FireEye, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – FEYE

Globe Newswire  
January 06, 2021 10:32am   Comments
NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of FireEye, Inc. ("FireEye") (NASDAQ:FEYE) breached their fiduciary duties to FireEye and its shareholders. If you are a FireEye shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether FireEye's board of directors or senior management failed to manage FireEye in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to FireEye, and whether FireEye has suffered damages as a result.

On December 8, 2020, FireEye disclosed that its cybersecurity systems were compromised. Evidence points to Russian intelligence agencies. The Federal Bureau of Investigations is actively investigating the breach.

What You Can Do

If you are a FireEye shareholder, you may have legal claims against FireEye's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169
844-818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com


Thank You

