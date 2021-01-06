Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MusclePharm to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 06, 2021 9:00am   Comments
Share:

CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (OTC:MSLP) (the "Company"), a global provider of leading sports nutrition & lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, today announced that Ryan Drexler, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference.

The conference will be held January 11-14, 2021 in a virtual format. The Company's fireside chat will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 9:30 am Eastern time. The Company will also be participating in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings.

About MusclePharm, Inc.

MusclePharm® is an award-winning, worldwide leading sports nutrition & lifestyle company offering branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized properties include the MusclePharm® Sport Series, Essentials Series, Natural Series, and FitMiss™ – a product line designed specifically for female athletes. MusclePharm® products are available in more than 100 countries globally, with its Combat Protein product lineup being the company's most popular.

Contact:
John Mills, Managing Partner
ICR, Inc.
646-277-1254
John.Mills@Icrinc.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com