MusclePharm to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference

CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (OTC:MSLP) (the "Company"), a global provider of leading sports nutrition & lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, today announced that Ryan Drexler, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference.



The conference will be held January 11-14, 2021 in a virtual format. The Company's fireside chat will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 9:30 am Eastern time. The Company will also be participating in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings.

About MusclePharm, Inc.

MusclePharm® is an award-winning, worldwide leading sports nutrition & lifestyle company offering branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized properties include the MusclePharm® Sport Series, Essentials Series, Natural Series, and FitMiss™ – a product line designed specifically for female athletes. MusclePharm® products are available in more than 100 countries globally, with its Combat Protein product lineup being the company's most popular.

Contact:

John Mills, Managing Partner

ICR, Inc.

646-277-1254

John.Mills@Icrinc.com



