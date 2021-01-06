Astec Industries to participate at Sidoti & Company LLC Virtual Investor Conference

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announces today that it will participate in the Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Barry A. Ruffalo, President, Chief Executive Officer and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations will participate in the conference. This event is being hosted by Sidoti & Company. The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format to protect the safety of their clients and meeting participants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health guidance and restrictions.



About Astec Industries, Inc.

Astec Industries, Inc. ( www.astecindustries.com ), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plant, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include our aggregate processing equipment.

