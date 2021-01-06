Cayuse Growth Continues with Acquisition of London-Based Haplo

Portland, OR, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuse, provider of the market-leading research administration cloud platform, announced today the acquisition of Haplo, one of the leading research information management solutions in the UK and a growing customer base in Australia and New Zealand. This acquisition comes on the heels of another year of growth that included the launch of the industry's first purpose-built and cloud-native research platform. Supported by the recent investment by Primus Capital, Cayuse continues to pursue its mission to help research organizations worldwide advance their impact on science, discovery and society.

"We're excited about the potential this combination of Haplo's innovative researcher solutions and our end-to-end research suite brings to delivering long term value to the entire global research community." said CEO Matt McLellan. "In addition, having a UK-based presence will enable us to continue to improve our service and support to our growing customer base in the middle east and southeast Asia, as well as for our US customers with global research teams."

"For our Haplo customers, this merger of two great teams will allow us to provide world-class support and service while increasing their access to Cayuse's full range of products and platform for research administration," said Haplo co-founder Jennifer Summers. "We're also thrilled to introduce our researcher-centric solutions to new markets where Cayuse is already the leader in electronic research administration systems."

As research has become more global, this acquisition further enables Cayuse to be well positioned to support global collaboration and connectedness across the research ecosystem. Ultimately the beneficiaries are research teams at universities, hospital and health care organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and across government agencies who will be able to connect, collaborate and manage research operations via a single global platform regardless of geography, size or scale of their operations.





About Cayuse

Cayuse provides an integrated, cloud-native research administration suite that improves collaboration between researchers and administrators, while simplifying and bringing the needed reporting to every stage of the research lifecycle, including pre-award, post-award, compliance, and facility management. The Cayuse community of customers includes academic institutions such as UCLA, the University of North Carolina, Ohio State, and NYU, along with pharmaceutical and biotech companies like Eli Lilly, as well as hospitals, government agencies, and non-profit organizations. Cayuse is also a proud supporter of the Technology Association of Oregon and PDX Women in Tech, as well as a partner in the PSU/PDX Cooperative Education Program (PCEP) for Computer Science students. For more information, please visit www.Cayuse.com.

Attachment





Adam Mertz Cayuse 971-288-5008 adam.mertz@cayuse.com