OptimizeRx to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference on January 11, 2021

ROCHESTER, Mich., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, has been invited to present at H.C. Wainwright's BioConnect Conference being held virtually on January 11-14, 2021.



The company's presentation will be available on-demand via the H.C. Wainwright conference portal here and in the investor relations section at investors.optimizerx.com beginning at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, January 11.

OptimizeRx CEO, William Febbo, will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the conference.

Management will discuss the company's expanding addressable market due to the launch of new digital health solutions, and how an increasing number of enterprise-level, recurring revenue engagements are keeping the company on track for another year of record growth.

OptimizeRx generated $34.3 million in trailing 12-month revenue ended September 30, 2020, up 44% compared to the same year-ago period.

Register for the conference here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative. For any questions about OptimizeRx, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information about H.C. Wainwright, visit www.hcwco.com.



About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients. Connecting over half of healthcare providers in the U.S. and millions of patients through a proprietary network, the OptimizeRx digital health platform helps patients afford and stay on medications. The platform unlocks new patient and physician touchpoints for life science companies along the patient journey, from point-of-care, to retail pharmacy, through mobile patient engagement.

For more information, follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com .

