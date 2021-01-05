Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Root to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
January 05, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced that it will present and host meetings at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Conference and the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference. Details for each event can be found below (times listed in EST):

Citi 2021 Global TMT West Conference

Date: Thursday, January 7, 2021
Time: 3:00 p.m.

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Time: 6:10 p.m.

To watch and listen to the live webcast on each of these dates, please visit the Events section of Root's Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com. A replay will be archived on the same website following the conclusion of the events.

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Contacts

Media:

Tom Kuhn
Director of Communications
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:

Joe Laroche
Director of Investor Relations
ir@joinroot.com

Source: ROOT, INC.


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com