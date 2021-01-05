Wolverine WorldWide Names Matt Blonder as President, Global eCommerce

ROCKFORD, Mich., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW), which operates one of the world's largest portfolios of footwear and lifestyle brands, today announced the appointment of Matt Blonder as its new President, Global eCommerce. Blonder will report to Brendan Hoffman, Wolverine Worldwide's President.



Blonder brings to Wolverine Worldwide more than 20 years of omni-channel, consumer direct, digital marketing, and merchandising experience across a variety of well-known brands and retailers. Most recently, he was Global Head of Digital at Reebok, a division of Adidas, where he transformed the brand's digital strategy, led a complete refresh of Reebok.com, revamped the digital consumer experience, and introduced a new global loyalty program.

"Wolverine Worldwide witnessed a dramatic change in consumer behavior last year, highlighted by a significant shift to eCommerce and heightened digital engagement," said Hoffman. "We capitalized on this by accelerating our pivot to a digital-first strategy and expanding our digital investments and capabilities, all aimed at engaging consumers online with pinnacle brand experiences, fresh and innovative product, and compelling storytelling. The Company has set a bold goal to achieve $500 million in global eCommerce revenue for 2021. Matt's proven track record makes him the ideal person to lead this ongoing digital transformation."

"I'm excited to join Wolverine Worldwide during a period of unprecedented digital growth for the Company and the industry overall," said Blonder. "The Company's diverse and well-positioned brand portfolio provides many opportunities to accelerate growth in the current environment, as we embrace a consumer direct mindset and forge even stronger connections between global consumers and our brands."

ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE

Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, our products are designed to empower, engage and inspire our consumers every step of the way. The company's portfolio includes Merrell®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Stride Rite®, Chaco®, Bates®, and HYTEST®. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

