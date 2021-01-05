Market Overview

Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming January Conferences

Globe Newswire  
January 05, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
CHATHAM, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix, will present at four upcoming virtual conferences in January.

Event H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference
Date January 11-14, 2021
Time Presentation available on demand January 11-14, 2021
   
Event Biotech Showcase 2021
Date January 11-15, 2021
Time Presentation available on demand January 11-15, 2021
   
Event Sidoti Winter Virtual Investor Conference  
Date Wednesday, January 13, 2021  
Time 9:15 a.m. ET  
   
Event ICR Conference 2021  
Date Thursday, January 14, 2021  
Time 9:15 a.m. ET  

Webcasts of the H.C. Wainwright, Sidoti and ICR conferences presentations will be available under the IR Events tab of the Investors section of the Tonix website at www.tonixpharma.com.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's portfolio is primarily composed of central nervous system (CNS) and immunology product candidates. The CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix's lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL*, is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia since positive data on the RELIEF Phase 3 trial were recently reported. The Company expects topline data in the Phase 3 RALLY study in the fourth quarter of 2021.  The immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Tonix's lead vaccine candidate, TNX-1800**, is a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix expects efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021. TNX-801**, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox.

*TNX-102 SL is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.

**TNX-1800 and TNX-801 are investigational new biologics and have not been approved for any indication.

This press release and further information about Tonix can be found at www.tonixpharma.com.

Jessica Morris (corporate)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals
investor.relations@tonixpharma.com
(862) 904-8182

Olipriya Das, Ph.D. (media)
Russo Partners
Olipriya.Das@russopartnersllc.com
(646) 942-5588

Peter Vozzo (investors)
Westwicke, an ICR Company
peter.vozzo@westwicke.com
(443) 213-0505


