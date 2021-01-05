Market Overview

Vishay Intertechnology to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 14, 2021

Globe Newswire  
January 05, 2021 4:10pm   Comments
MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) announced today that Johan Vandoorn, Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET. Vishay will provide an audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of Vishay's website at http://ir.vishay.com.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1-610-644-1300

 


