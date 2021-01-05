VanillaSoft CRO Darryl Praill a Double Gold Medal Winner in the Top Sales Awards

Plano, TX, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, today announced that CRO Darryl Praill has been recognized by Top Sales Magazine with two Gold Medals in the 2020 Top Sales Awards. Praill was recognized for 2020 Top Video and 2020 Top Webinar.

According to Top Sales Magazine, the annual Top Sales Awards contest, now in its tenth year, was created to hail "the heroes" of the sales and marketing space; to laud those companies and individuals who have gone that extra mile; who have been unafraid to challenge paradigms; who have had the courage to pioneer, when others remained wedded to the status quo.

As a leader in sales engagement technology, VanillaSoft strives to help clients and the entire sales community stay a step ahead in the market, both through our industry-leading technology, as well as through the award-winning content that we produce. The winning video production, ‘How to Define Value', looks at sales negotiation in an entirely different way by bringing in concepts from the game of billiards. With the winning webinar production, ‘Turbo Charge Your Appointment Setting', the team undertook a challenging task -- bringing together four appointment setting industry leaders (Nancy Calabrese, Rick Endrulat, David Kreiger, and Ryan Pereus) for an informative and animated discussion.

"Our team works hard to bring together top industry experts and to produce high quality, informative content that tells a story and educates our audience," said VanillaSoft CRO Darryl Praill. "This recognition from Top Sales Magazine validates that the work we are doing and the videos and webinars we are producing truly resonate with sales folks. We've done our job!"

To experience more top productions from Darryl Praill and the VanillaSoft team, visit the VanillaSoft Resource Library, or check out the VanillaSoft YouTube Channel.

