BM Technologies, Inc., (f/k/a/ Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.) Completes Business Combination with BankMobile Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc., f/k/a/ Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE:MFAC, MFAC.W, MFAC.U)), today announced the completion of its previously announced business combination with BankMobile Technologies, Inc., a Pennsylvania corporation ("BankMobile"), pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of August 6, 2020, by and among the Company, MFAC Merger Sub Inc., a Pennsylvania corporation and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Merger Sub"), BankMobile, Customers Bank, a Pennsylvania state chartered bank and the sole stockholder of BankMobile ("Customers Bank"), and Customers Bancorp, Inc., a Pennsylvania corporation and the parent bank holding company for Customers Bank. the "Business Combination")

As a result of the consummation of the Business Combination, (i) BankMobile merged with and into Merger Sub (the "Merger"), with Merger Sub surviving the Merger as a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of the Company, and (ii) the Company's name was changed from Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. to BM Technologies, Inc. The Company expects that its common stock and public warrants will begin to trade on the NYSE American LLC under the ticker symbols "BMTX and "BMTX.W," respectively, on or about January 6, 2021.

﻿Luvleen Sidhu, CEO of BM Technologies, Inc., said, "We are thrilled to be one of the first publicly traded neo banking fintechs and look forward to the opportunities ahead of us."



About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. is among the largest mobile-first banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BankMobile was named the "Most Innovative Bank" by LendIt Fintech in 2019, providing an alternative banking technology to the traditional model. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products and education with the mission of being "customer-obsessed" and creating "customers for life." The BankMobile platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as "Banking-as-a-Service" (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks. Its efficient operating model enables partner banks to provide low-cost banking services to low/middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the high-fee model of "traditional" banks. Today, the BankMobile BaaS platform is provided to colleges and universities and currently serves over two million account-holders, and provides disbursement services at 722 campuses (covering one out of every three students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company and is not a bank and provides banking services through its partner banks. More information can also be found at https://www.megalithfinancial.com/investor-relations.

