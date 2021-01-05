Market Overview

Adverum Biotechnologies to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 05, 2021 9:00am   Comments
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the company's presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 10:50 a.m. ET.

The live webcast will be accessible under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company's website. This archived webcast will be available on the Adverum website following the presentation for 30 days.

About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.


Investor Relations Contact
Myesha Lacy
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.
T: 650-649-1257
E: mlacy@adverum.com

Media Contact
Andrea Cohen
Sam Brown Inc.
T: 917-209-7163
E: andreacohen@sambrown.com

