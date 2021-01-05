Exterro Granted Patent for Ground-Breaking Gateway Coordinator Technology

Portland, Ore., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc., the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for law enforcement and in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, and the Association of Corporate Counsel exclusive Alliance Partner for Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance and E-Discovery, announced today that the company's breakthrough Gateway Coordinator Technology has been granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

"This is a truly unique and incredible technology that has really powered Exterro's industry-leading data collection capabilities," said company Founder and CEO Bobby Balachandran. "We are looking forward to further integrating this technology with the digital forensics capabilities we obtained in our recent acquisition of AccessData, and we'll continue to innovate on this critical capability to make our Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance platform even more comprehensive and compelling."

Exterro's now-patented Gateway Coordinator helps facilitate processing and filtering of collected data to significantly reduce the amount of data leaving an organization's security firewalls during collection which helps reduce risk, reduce bandwidth usage, and lower storage requirements. Such transferred data can then be analyzed and/or reviewed in conjunction with the data collection across an ever-growing wide spectrum of legacy and cloud data sources through Exterro's Integration Hub.

"Exterro's Gateway Coordinator is built with a highly-efficient framework, since processing and collection of multiple on-premises and cloud data sources can progress in parallel," said Exterro's Chief Technology Officer Shashi Angadi. "The added bonus is that there is minimal overhead for the IT department, since deployment of the software is utilized via a Docker container."

Exterro Gateway Coordinator helps organizational data management capabilities in the following ways:

Significantly reduces the scope of data that must leave the walls of the organization, helping to reduce risk

Deduplicates data to ensure that only one instance of a file is transferred to the cloud and stored—even if it's responsive in multiple matters or cases

Increases collection speeds by applying those deduplication protocols to any new data sent to the cloud

Read more about Exterro's E-Discovery Data Management here.

# # #

About Exterro

Exterro was founded with the simple vision that applying the concepts of process optimization and data science to how companies manage digital information and respond to litigation would drive more successful outcomes at a lower cost. We remain committed to this vision today as we deliver a fully integrated Legal GRC platform that enables our clients to address their privacy, regulatory, compliance, digital forensics and litigation risks more effectively and at lower costs. With software solutions that span privacy, legal operations, compliance, cybersecurity, law enforcement and information governance, Exterro helps some of the world's largest enterprises and government agencies work smarter, more efficiently, and do greater good for all. For more information, visit exterro.com.

Ron J. Rambo Jr.

Marketing Content & Communications Manager

Exterro, Inc.

ron.rambo@exterro.com

(503) 501-5104



