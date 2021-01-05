Market Overview

ORBCOMM to Participate at the 23rd Annual needham Virtual Growth Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 05, 2021 9:00am   Comments
ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Dean Milcos, will be participating in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference. Mr. Milcos is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 13th at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Management will be available throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Needham representative. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.orbcomm.com.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

Contacts
Investor Inquiries:                                                    
Aly Bonilla                                                                
Vice President, Investor Relations                            
ORBCOMM Inc.       
703-433-6360                                    
bonilla.aly@orbcomm.com		 Media Inquiries:
Michelle Ferris
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
ORBCOMM Inc.
703-433-6516
ferris.michelle@orbcomm.com


