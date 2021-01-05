Market Overview

Dyne Therapeutics to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 05, 2021
WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that Joshua Brumm, president and chief executive officer, and Romesh Subramanian, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, are scheduled to present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne's website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/investors-and-media and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is building a leading muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. The Company utilizes its proprietary FORCE™ platform to overcome the current limitations of muscle tissue delivery with modern oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates. Dyne is developing a broad portfolio of therapeutics for muscle diseases, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit www.dyne-tx.com, and follow us on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Dyne Therapeutics
Amy Reilly
areilly@dyne-tx.com
857-341-1203


