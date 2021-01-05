A tale of action and adventure awaits readers in Ana Moraine's debut fantasy novel

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Debuting author Ana Moraine ushers readers into the world of fantasy with the release of "Mount Thionx" (published by Archway Publishing). In this coming-of-age novel, a young girl is hunted by an evil lord who challenges her and the amazing power she has yet to uncover.

Set in the 17th century, the story follows 9-year-old Laina who enters the magical world of Leathya in search of her mother. Will the youthful, inexperienced force of Laina, her cousin Sue, and Prince Alexander be enough to fight off Lord Marco and rescue Laina's mother? Wherever they go, evil lurks in the shadows, and one misstep could prove fatal.

"Mount Thionx" is an intriguing fantasy tale written to challenge readers — especially kids and teens — to form their own conclusions. It is a unique story filled with lots of suspense and plot twists that will appeal to the general public.

"Every time the book is read, something new is discovered," the author asserts.

Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/785435-mount-thionx get a copy.

"Mount Thionx"

By Ana Moraine

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781480893504

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781480893498

E-Book | 160 pages | ISBN 9781480893511

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Ana Moraine was born in Croatia. She grew up, went to school, and worked as an insurance underwriter in Hamburg, Germany. Her home is now in the United States. "Mount Thionx" is her first publication.

