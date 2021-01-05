One woman risks everything seeking answers with supernatural help in 'The Bone Hotel'

HUNT, Texas, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tired of fighting emotional battles, Hope Delaney takes a job in Texas, cleaning up an abandoned hotel, and soon confronts a unique type of supernatural power that wants to help her deal with the ghosts of her past. "The Bone Hotel" (published by Archway Publishing) by Mary-Keith Dickinson follows Hope Delaney on that journey.

Exhausted by her battle with alcohol, a shameful failure with men and a profound distrust stemming from physical and spiritual abuse from her past, Hope risks her reputation and sanity by ripping through the veil between dimensions seeking answers.

"Everyone has either unresolved issues from his or her past or has trouble with relationships," Dickinson says, adding that her novel shows "Healing and one woman's map leading through tough problems."

"The Bone Hotel" is available for purchase online on Archway's website at: https://www.archwaypublishing.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001232731.

"The Bone Hotel"

By Mary-Keith Dickinson

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 154 pages | ISBN 9781480888333

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 154 pages | ISBN 9781480888357

E-Book | 154 pages | ISBN 9781480888340

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Mary-Keith Dickinson is a counselor, artist and spiritual wayshower with a heart for spreading psycho-spiritual enlightenment. With degrees in art and psychology, she has been a professional organizer and holistic life coach involved in 12-step work and mind and body healing for over 20 years. She has two grown children and lives in the Texas Hill Country with her husband.

